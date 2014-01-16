Video: Sample New DVD, 'Eric Clapton — The 1970s Review'

In 1968, Eric Clapton was at a crossroads.

With Cream, he had quickly risen to the pinnacle of popular music's hierarchy.

Yet his exposure to the work of American mavericks the Band led him to lose faith in his own group and to embark on a bold musical journey across the following decade.

A new film, Eric Clapton — The 1970s Review (from the makers of Eric Clapton — The 1960s Review), follows Clapton's journey through the Seventies, from his immersion in musical collectives such as Delaney & Bonnie Derek and the Dominos, through his re-emergence in 1974 as a successful solo artist.

It covers his critically acclaimed albums and tours in the latter half of the decade, all of which cemented his reputation as not just an extraordinary musician but as a composer of majestic material and a performer of startling intensity.

The film features new and archival interviews, rare performance footage, contributions from Bonnie Bramlett, Bobby Whitlock, the Albert Brothers, George Terry, Willie Perkins, Bill Halverson, Clapton biographer Marc Roberty and more, plus a host of other features.

The DVD, which will be avasilable March 11, can be pre-ordered at seeofsound.com.