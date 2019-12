British heavy metal legends Saxon have posted a video trailer for their new album, Unplugged and Strung Up, and you can check it out below.

As a bonus, Saxon are streaming the entire new album at Yahoo Music today, a full four days before its November 25 release.

You can hear the album HERE. Be sure to tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

Need more Saxon? Read our recent interview with Saxon guitarist Paul Quinn right here.