Watch Saxon Perform "Battering Ram" from New Live CD/DVD

(Image credit: Pep Bonet (provided))

British NWOBHM legends Saxon will release Let Me Feel Your Power, their 10th live album, October 28 via UDR Music.

Below, you can check out our exclusive premiere of the "Battering Ram" performance video from the new release.

The 16-track album was recorded in Munich in November 2015 and Brighton, England, this past January; it also includes materials recorded September 2015 in Chicago.

Let Me Feel Your Power will be available in several formats, including DVD/2CDs, Blu-Ray/2CDs, digital download and a deluxe vinyl version that will include the Blu-Ray and 2CDs (limited to 1,500 copies).

For more about Saxon and the new album, visit saxon747.com.