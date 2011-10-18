Video: The Stone Roses Confirm Reunion, Announce Extended World Tour

At 3 p.m. today British time (BST), the original lineup of The Stone Roses -- singer Ian Brown, guitarist John Squire, bassist Mani and drummer Reni -- announced that they are a band again.

"This is a live resurrection, and you're invited, so you'd better be there," Brown said.

At the news conference, which took place at London's Soho Hotel, the band also revealed plans for two homecoming shows at Heaton Park in Manchester, England, on June 29 and 30, 2012, followed by an extended world tour. The band also said they're working on new material. Their last album was 1994's Second Coming.

Tickets for the Manchester shows go on sale 9:30 a.m. Friday, October 21. For more info, fans can visit the new Stone Roses website, Thestoneroses.org.