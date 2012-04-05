Video: Storm Corrosion's Mikael Akerfedlt and Steve Wilson Answer Fan Questions

Storm Corrosion — the new project featuring Opeth's Mikael Akerfeldt and Porcupine Tree's Steven Wilson — have posted the first video in a series that will see them answering fan-submitted questions. Watch it below.

Storm Corrosion will release their eponymous debut album on May 8 via Roadrunner Records.

The band promise that the album is something completely different than anything they've done before, with Mikael Akerfedlt even saying that it would feature no distorted guitars.

"The funny thing is that the music we're making together is actually nothing like either of us made before," Steven Wilson said back in 2011. "Because I think we both had this idea of this kind of music that we knew we couldn't get our bands to play, but that we both kind of understood where we were coming from. 'Cause we have this kind of passion [for] very experimental, obscure records, almost orchestral in their scope. And we wanted to make a record like that for a long time."