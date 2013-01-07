Trending

Video: Watch Jack White on 'Austin City Limits'

After debuting on PBS over the weekend, Jack White's entire episode of Austin City Limits is now streaming in full online.

You can watch a 20-minute clip from his set below, and check out the full episode here.

White had both of his backing bands, the Buzzards (all-male) and the Peacocks (all-female), on-hand for the evening, which featured the singer/guitarist running through tracks from his debut solo effort, Blunderbuss, as well as classics from the White Stripes, the Raconteurs and the Dead Weather.

Blunderbuss was recently named the best-selling vinyl of 2012, supplanting The Beatles' Abbey Road at the top of the list. It landed at No. 8 on Guitar World's list of the 50 best albums of 2012.

Watch Jack White on PBS. See more from Austin City Limits.