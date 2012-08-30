Video: Watch Trailer for 'Produced By George Martin' Film Featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr

Check out the recently posted trailer for Produced By George Martin, which is coming to DVD and Blu-ray September 11 via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

Produced By George Martin features clips of the artists Martin has produced, plus new interviews with many of them, including Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr (both of whom appear in the trailer discussing Beatles sessions), Michael Palin, Jeff Beck, Rolf Harris, Cilla Black, Millicent Martin and Bernard Cribbins.

The DVD version of the film, which was originally broadcast in 2011 as part of the BBC’s Arena series, contains more than 50 minutes of additional interviews not included in the TV version. These extras include contributions from Rick Rubin, T-Bone Burnett, Howard Goodall, Jimmy Webb and Ken Scott.

In the early ‘50s, Martin joined EMI/Parlophone and started working on orchestral music and music for children. He pioneered a range of successful comedy records with Peter Sellers, Spike Milligan, Peter Ustinov and others. In 1962, he signed The Beatles. Martin and The Beatles revolutionized pop music and recording techniques, forging probably the greatest producer/artist collaboration there will ever be.