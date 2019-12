Below, watch Mr. Big, Niacin and Talas bassist Billy Sheehan demo and discuss DiMarzio's Will Power bass pickups. These are the exact pickups Sheehan uses in his signature Yamaha basses.

Sheehan also discusses his overall setup and his new band with Richie Kotzen and Mike Portnoy, the Winery Dogs.

For more about DiMarzio's Will Power pickups, visit dimarzio.com.

For more about Sheehan, visit billysheehan.com. For more about the Winery Dogs, who are on tour now, visit thewinerydogs.com.