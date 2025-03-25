“Classic aesthetics with cutting-edge technology”: Are Seymour Duncan's new Jazzmaster Silencers the ultimate Jazzmaster pickups?

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar ) published

Seymour Duncan's triple-coil design promises to succeed where others have failed, and deliver true single coil tone with no noise

Seymour Duncan Silencer Jazzmaster pickups sit on top of a candy apple red Jazzmaster
(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Seymour Duncan has announced the launch of its new Jazzmaster Silencer guitar pickups. These, says Duncan, offer “classic tone with absolutely no hum.”

While “designed to preserve the unmistakable Jazzmaster charm while eliminating unwanted noise” is a promise we've heard (and been disappointed by) before, it's hard to deny the quality tones in Seymour Duncan's demo. Berkeley, California-based producer Bobbing lays down some of the juiciest Jazzmaster noises we've heard in some time.

Seymour Duncan Jazzmaster® Silencer™ – Vintage & Hot Noiseless Jazzmaster Pickups - YouTube Seymour Duncan Jazzmaster® Silencer™ – Vintage & Hot Noiseless Jazzmaster Pickups - YouTube
Watch On

The Jazzmaster Silencers follow in the wake of Seymour Duncan's highly regarded Silencer P90 pickups, which use a similar technology.

The Jazzmaster Silencer is available in Vintage and Hot versions.

The Vintage Silencers “deliver the bright, punchy cleans and warm, mellow growls that define the Jazzmaster sound,” claims Duncan, “perfect for surf-inspired riffs, shimmering indie textures, and pedal-driven soundscapes.”

The Hot Silencers, meanwhile, “provide all the Jazzmaster character you love, but with higher output and enhanced power. Ideal for gritty rock, shoegaze, or experimental tones.”

Duncan argue that noiseless designs are especially important because of how frequently Jazzmaster users employ fuzz pedals and other high-gain sounds.

“When you're stacking overdrives and fuzzes, which do pair very well with the Jazzmaster sound, you get that noise amplified throughout your signal chain. When it comes out of your amp, it can be quite harsh or interfere with the sound.”

Seymour Duncan Silencer Jazzmaster pickups with white covers

(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

While many hum-cancelling single-coil pickups exist, all with their own strengths, most fall short of the goal of replicating vintage tone without noise. Seymour Duncan explains why typical stacked pickups fall short:

“With stacked humbuckers, you remove noise, but you also have issues of phase cancelation, which reduces low end and reduces the overall output of the pickup. To make up for that, stacked humbuckers are traditionally overwound, which then reduces the high end response of the pickup.”

Seymour Duncan says Silencer pickups eliminate the dreaded 60-cycle-hum “thanks to a patent-pending triple coil design.”

“The benefit of this triple coil design is that all three coils are actually in phase with each other. That means no phase cancelation and no reduction in high or low end. The outer coils eliminate hum, while the center coil delivers true Jazzmaster tone.”

Seymour Duncan launched the Silencer range with the Jared James Nichols signature P90.

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitar pickups
Warren Haynes stands with his signature Gibson Les Paul

“We’re all looking for new inspiration. Some of us have been playing humbuckers for a long, long time”: Are we witnessing a P-90 renaissance? Warren Haynes has his say
Lollar Super-Caster Pickups

“We’ve added more versatility into the Strat footprint”: Lollar looks to breathe new life into Strat single coils with the Super-Casters – gold foil-covered pickups with a “larger than life” sound
Albert Lee playing his replica 1958 Gibson Les Paul Custom

“From Paul Kossoff to Eric and then to John Lennon and George Harrison”: Albert Lee reveals the history of his ’58 Les Paul Custom
See more latest
Most Popular
Albert Lee playing his replica 1958 Gibson Les Paul Custom
“From Paul Kossoff to Eric and then to John Lennon and George Harrison”: Albert Lee reveals the history of his ’58 Les Paul Custom
Left-Lizzo playing guitar while performing in concert at Irving Plaza on March 16, 2025 in New York City; Right-Sister Rosetta Tharpe singing and playing a Gibson L-5 guitar onstage at Cafe Society Downtown, New York City, 11th December 1940
“A story of groundbreaking innovation, defiant passion and secret love”: Pop star Lizzo is set to play rock guitar pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe in an upcoming biopic – and has been filmed jamming on a Suhr at shows
Travis Barker Star Bass
“We’ve only changed the strings one time”: Travis Barker reveals the bass he uses on everything he records
A pack of guitar strings, brass guitar slide, and clip on tuner on a yellow background
Guitar deals are thin on the ground in Amazon’s Spring Sale but if you need accessories, I’ve found 6 deals that are well worth checking out
Gibson Les Paul Standard Double Trouble
“The covers are off and it's time to rock ’n’ roll”: Gibson's Double Trouble Les Pauls offer time machine takes on ’50s and ’60s models, with faded nitro finishes – and a cheeky nod to its dispute with DiMarzio
Melissa Etheridge plays a Fender Thinline Telecaster and performs &quot;Piece of My Heart&quot; at the 2005 Grammys
“She walked in and said, ‘My wife is Melissa Etheridge. She has cancer. I want to get her something special’”: Melissa Etheridge on how she came to own a “museum quality” Fender from Norman's Rare Guitars – which she played at the 2005 Grammys
Kirk Hammett shreds his ESP Mummy onstage in Vienna, Austria
“Is he gonna call Eddie Van Halen a boomer?” Kirk Hammett weighs in on Tim Henson and the boomer bends controversy
A Benson Amps Deep Sea Diver Fuzz-Echo pedal sits atop a burgundy mist metallica Jazzmaster
“Simply put, it has become the most interesting and versatile pedal on my board”: Benson Amps and Deep Sea Diver guitarist Jessica Dobson launch the Fuzz-Echo pedal
Old Blood Noise Endeavours Black Fountain Stereo Delay
“Building on the pedal that put OBNE on the map”: Old Blood Noise Endeavors turns its flagship oil-can delay into a dark and mysterious “multi-tool”
Lindsay Ell performs at the Lasso Montreal festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on August 19, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec
“I didn’t even know what we would play. He would just be like, ‘Honey, we’re in G.’ And I’d be like, ‘Okay, here we go’”: When she was just a teenager, Lindsay Ell was playing blues with Buddy Guy – and being mentored by Randy Bachman