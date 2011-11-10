Video: World's First 3D-Printed Guitar

Bård S D has just designed and created the world's first guitar to be made using 3D printing technology. Dubbed the "Zoybar Tor," the guitar was created using Blender, and open-source design software for use with existing 3D printers.

The final product, while still requiring some hardware -- pickups, machine heads, etc -- is remarkably complete, although the final model is also fretless. You can check out a video of the Zoybar Tor in action below.

3D printing technology is still in its early stages, but is perhaps one of the most important technologies being developed currently. It works much like an inkjet printer with an added dimension, laying down layer after layer of plastic -- similar to that used in Legos -- until the desired shape has been created.