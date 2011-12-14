Video: The Worst Metal Music Video Ever?

There's a music video that's been making the rounds lately that has bloggers everywhere throwing around phrases like "the worst music video ever."

These are usually accompanied by interjections like "OMG" and "WTF srsly you guyz?" The video is called "The King That Never Was" and it's by a band called Alternate Reality.

We've watched the video, and while it is laughably bad, it has received more than 600,000 views on YouTube, which makes it pretty damn successful by the Internet's standards. Will all those bloggers still be laughing when Alternate Reality get flown to LA to appear on Season 3 of Tosh.0? Probably, but that will only further bolster their new-found Internet stardom.

Anyway, the video for "The King That Never Was" is embedded below, and you can decide for yourself if it's the worst music video ever.