This past Wednesday night was the fourth annual Revolver Golden Gods, and on hand to kick off a star-studded night was Yngwie Malmsteen, who opened the show with the U.S. national anthem. You can watch video from the event below.

In other guitar news from the Golden Gods, Slash took home the Riff Lord award, beating out the likes of Zakk Wylde and Dave Grohl, while Black Veil Brides' Jinx and Jake Pitts won the award for Best Guitarists.