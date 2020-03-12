Violent Soho graces the cover of Australian Guitar issue #137, out today

(Image credit: Future)

A whole new decade is upon us, and with it another cataclysmic step into the future for the music industry. So, for the first issue of the 2020s, Australian Guitar sets its sights on the new, the bold and the exciting – inside you’ll find interviews with top-tier bands and artists like Kingswood, Grouplove, Soccer Mommy, Pinegrove and Helmet, all of whom are taking this unpredictable new era as an opportunity to make adventurous left-field turns with their artistry.

That’s not to mention our monolithic cover story chat with Violent Soho, on the cusp of their career-defining comeback album Everything Is A-OK. We dive deep into how the album came to life, and why it’s the band’s most honest, authentic and important release to date.

Elsewhere in this issue, you’ll find plenty of thrilling ideas to kickstart your ripping new chapter as a guitarist. Was your new year’s resolution to up your game as a serious player? Well, we’re here to help with features exploring how you can sing and shred like Van Halen, learn some wild new fretting techniques and chord structures, and even unleash your inner luthier by spicing up a Strat with DIY series switching.

Plus, we deliver all the biggest and best tech reveals from NAMM 2020. That’s all on top of our regular stack of features, columns and reviews, plus the complete tablature for Three Doors Down’s classic hit “Kryptonite”.

More in this issue:

Intro to Slash Chords

Master the art of the six-string sweep

Summer festival review wrap-up

The best of AG’s producer profiles

A hands-on look at Fender’s new American Ultra Tele

Loads more!

