Vox Announces StompLab Multi-Effect Pedal Series

Vox Amplification has introduced its StompLab series of Multi-Effects pedals for guitar and bass.

The new pedals pack powerful sounds into compact units featuring roadworthy metal housing and quick and easy sound selection. The series includes the StompLab 1G with dedicated guitar amp and effects modeling, and the StompLab 1B with dedicated bass amp and effects modeling. The StompLab 2G and 2B also contain an expression pedal that can be used to control wah and volume, as well as the parameters of each effect. Each StompLab can easily fit into a gig bag, for on-the-go convenience.

The user-friendly top panel offers 100 preset programs (plus room for 20 user programs). All programs are named with a musical style, such as rock, blues, or metal, allowing players of all levels to easily locate the perfect sound. The musical styles are categorized into ten types that cover everything from straight-ahead traditional styles to more unusual sounds.

Effect types include amp, drive, cabinet, modulation, delay and reverb (plus noise reduction); eight effects can be used simultaneously. In all, 103 effects are provided on the StompLab 1G and 60 effects on the StompLab 1B (1 additional effect included on the StompLab 2G and 2B).

All StompLab pedals have a built-in chromatic tuner with a three-LED indicator that makes tuning quick and easy. For convenience on stage, a mute function allows silent tuning. Headphones can also be connected, for late night and private practice. In addition, convenient battery operation is included for musicians on the go.

The Vox StompLab series will be available fall 2012 for a U.S. street price of $69.99 (1G, 1B); and $89.99 (2G; 2B).

For more info, visit Vox Amplification.