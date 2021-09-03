Walrus Audio seeks to usher in whole new Eras of high gain with versatile new distortion pedal

Walrus Audio has unveiled the Eras, a high-gain distortion pedal sequel to the Ages overdrive, which seeks to provide five distinct tonal options.

Those choices come via a five-position rotary, which delivers the following sounds, according to Walrus:

I. Tight mode with a slight mid-cut, LED hard clipping, and internal volume control. Fastest response, great for palm muting.

II. Tight mode with a slight mid-cut and silicon hard clipping. Smooth with added compression.

III. Dual clipping mode with a slight mid-cut and both silicon and LED hard clipping. Rich & full with added sustain.

IV. Rhythm mode with a deeper mid-cut, LED hard clipping, and internal volume control. Scooped mids, tight response.

V. Rhythm mode with a deeper mid-cut and silicon hard clipping. Rhythmic, warm and full.

The Eras is also notable for its – yes! – blend knob, which offers flexibility for stacking with other drive pedals and blending in clean signal.

Further flexibility comes via separate treble and bass contro, which offer the ability to both boost and cut frequencies.

The Eras is available now for $199. Head over to Walrus Audio for more info.