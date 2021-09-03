Trending

Walrus Audio seeks to usher in whole new Eras of high gain with versatile new distortion pedal

By

Equipped with a blend knob and five-position rotary switch, the Eras promises a smorgasbord of hard-clipping options

Walrus Audio has unveiled the Eras, a high-gain distortion pedal sequel to the Ages overdrive, which seeks to provide five distinct tonal options.

Those choices come via a five-position rotary, which delivers the following sounds, according to Walrus:

  • I.  Tight mode with a slight mid-cut, LED hard clipping, and internal volume control. Fastest response, great for palm muting. 
  • II. Tight mode with a slight mid-cut and silicon hard clipping. Smooth with added compression.
  • III. Dual clipping mode with a slight mid-cut and both silicon and LED hard clipping. Rich & full with added sustain.
  • IV. Rhythm mode with a deeper mid-cut, LED hard clipping, and internal volume control. Scooped mids, tight response.
  • V. Rhythm mode with a deeper mid-cut and silicon hard clipping. Rhythmic, warm and full. 

The Eras is also notable for its – yes! – blend knob, which offers flexibility for stacking with other drive pedals and blending in clean signal.

Further flexibility comes via separate treble and bass contro, which offer the ability to both boost and cut frequencies.

The Eras is available now for $199. Head over to Walrus Audio for more info.

(Image credit: Walrus Audio Eras)
Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He's spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, and a decade-and-a-half performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.