Italian guitarist and uber-shredder Alberto Barsi has released a video for his song A Matter of Priority, and you can watch it above.

Packed with hard-hitting riffs, djent-infused breakdowns and a whole lot of guitar gymnastics, the song appears on Barsi's EP of the same name, released last fall. The Simone Rabassini-directed video was shot in a stunning 4,000' tall marble cave.

The eighteen-year-old guitarist is supported by an impressive lineup of guests on his EP, including Brazilian guitarist Luis Kalil on the track Yukimura, fellow Italian Edoardo Taddei with a blasting guitar solo on Retrospection, and drummer extraordinaire Giovanni Cilio on the release's closing track, The Showdown.

Barsi started sharing videos of his playing on social media back in 2015, and has slowly gained popularity ever since. A highlight came not long after when his cover of Altitudes by Jason Becker was shared by legendary guitarist himself.

This led Barsi to enter the Brotherhood of Guitar, an international support project for young emerging guitarists, affiliated with the famous guitar brand Ernie Ball. Thanks to this endorsement, the young musician received his first Ernie Ball Majesty guitar at the 2017 NAMM Show, with which he recorded and published his very first single, Insomnia, at the age of 16.

Barsi is now based in London, where he studies music performance and recording at London College of Music. Check out A Matter of Priority now anywhere you get music.

For more, check out Alberto Barsi on Instagram.