Watch Dave Grohl rock a taped-up Gibson with Elmo and Big Bird on Sesame Street

Dave Grohl is no stranger to being part of a good power trio, or, for that matter, collaborating with unusual artists.

Even so, his newest tune, Here We Go Song, is one for the books, with the singer and electric guitar player joined by Big Bird and Elmo for a kid-friendly Sesame Street, filmed for the long-running show’s 50th anniversary season.

Together , the trio travel the country, singing lines like “Here we go / We’re on our way / New adventure every day,” as Grohl riffs along on a guitar that, while not his signature Trini Lopez, is still clearly a Bigsby-equipped Gibson ES-345 (despite the fact that the logo is blacked out for the performance).

Elmo, for his part, offers some assistance on, well, let’s call it a Strat-Tele travel-sized guitar, replete with two single coils and, um, no pickup selector switch.

No word yet on whether a signature model is in the works.