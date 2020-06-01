Though her day job entails replicating the thunderous solos and towering riffing of Jimmy Page in one of the world's best Led Zeppelin tribute bands, Zepparella, Gretchen Menn can also wow you with her equally enthralling acoustic playing.

With that in mind, when we learned about Furch's beautiful new GNc 2-CW nylon-string acoustic guitar, Menn was our first call for a demo.

In the resulting video, which you can check out above, Menn showcases the GNc 2-CW's stunning, picturesque tones with some immaculately beautiful playing, including a cover of Randy Rhoads' classic acoustic composition, "Dee."

With its double ring rosette with a black walnut inlay, artificial tortoise body binding and transparent pickguard, the GNc 2-CW also happens to look just as good as it sounds, making it the total package for any guitarist looking to round out their sound, and skills, with a top-shelf nylon-string.

For more info on the GNc 2-CW acoustic, head on over to Furch.

