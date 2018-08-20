Watch Joe Bonamassa’s New Video for Heavy Blues-Rocker “Evil Mama”

Joe Bonamassa has released the video for “Evil Mama,” the leadoff track from his new solo album, Redemption, due out September 21 on his own J&R Adventures label. The clip is the fourth studio performance Bonamassa has issued in the last several weeks in anticipation of the new album’s release.

Similar to the clips for “King Bee Shakedown,” “Molly O,” and “Redemption,” “Evil Mama” presents Bonamassa and his band performing the song in the recording studio. As an added bonus for guitar fans, the camerawork pays special attention to Bonamassa’s fretboard during his scorching solo, in effect functioning as a playthrough video for those interested in learning Joe’s hot licks.

Check out “Evil Mama” below.

You can preorder Redemption right here.

