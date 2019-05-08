Watch Keb’ Mo’ and Musicians From Morocco, Argentina and More Play Robert Johnson’s “Walking Blues”

Playing for Change, a multimedia company with a stated goal of connecting, inspiring and spreading peace through music, has released the newest video in its “Songs Around the World” series. The clip features Keb’ Mo’ and others collaborating on a version of the country blues staple, “Walking Blues,” originally written and recorded by Son House in 1930. Robert Johnson recorded his own version in 1936.

In a statement, the organization explained: “We started our version in Patagonia, Argentina with Roberto Luti and Nico Bereciartua playing slide guitars in front of a 100-year-old fig tree and with that raw performance, we added friends as we traveled to create a blues jam around the world. Blues is always from the people for the people and this video creates a moment in time to come together and put all the darkness and division we face as a human race into the music so it can set us free. Turn it up and enjoy!”

You can check out the video above.

For more information on Playing for Change, head here.