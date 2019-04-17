Watch Kiko Lourerio Demonstrate How to Play the Solo to Megadeth’s “Bullet to the Brain”

Kiko Loureiro recently posted an instructional video detailing how to play the solo to “Bullet to the Brain,” from Megadeth’s 2016 album, Dystopia. As Loureiro says, “It’s not a super technical solo so I’m sure you’re going to be able to play it and learn something from it.”

Check out the clip above and give it a shot.

Loureiro’s official YouTube channel has offered up a wealth of interesting clips over the past couple of years, including him reacting to videos of other guitarists playing his solos and also discussing whether he plays the famous “Tornado of Souls” riff incorrectly.

You can check out more of his videos here.