Watch Martin's Masterful Restoration of John Mayer's OM-28JM Guitar

Martin has shared an impressive process video of the company’s restoration of John Mayer’s OM-28JM acoustic guitar.

The clip shows repairs being done to the bridge, as well as a refretting and sanding of the fingerboard and the installation of a new nut. The guitar is then restrung and given a workout with some fingerpicked licks.

The incredibly calming video is accompanied only by the sound of tools and hands scraping, clipping, hammering, tapping and plucking away at the instrument. Call it ASMR for guitar geeks.

You can check out the full video above.