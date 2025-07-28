“I’d saved up $2,000 just from busking and playing gigs and asking my grandparents for money at Christmas”: Molly Tuttle reminisces on her first Martin – and how it ended up in Arizona's Musical Instrument Museum

Nowadays, bluegrass and Americana phenom Molly Tuttle may wield a custom Martin acoustic, but her love affair with the legacy acoustic guitar brand is far from a new fling. In fact, it goes back to her early days.

“Well, I actually met a woman in Nashville who works with Martin, and she reached out and said, ‘Do you ever play Martin guitars?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I started out when I was 12,’" she says in the latest issue of Guitarist.

“I’d saved up $2,000 just from busking and playing gigs and asking my grandparents for money at Christmas and stuff. I went into the music store where my dad used to teach, and they had this Martin HD-28V that [had] an Adirondack spruce top.”

Molly Tuttle shows us her new 'Crooked Tree' Martin dreadnought - with killer bluegrass licks - YouTube Watch On

Tuttle describes how she always aspired to own a Martin. “I always really wanted a Martin,” she asserts. “I started out on a Baby Taylor, and then I graduated up to Blueridge guitars. But I coveted Martins because that’s what all my favourite guitar players had. So that was my first nice guitar that I ever bought as a kid.”

In college, Tuttle graduated to a “vintage Martin”, a ’48 D-18. “That was another Martin I loved," she reminisces, “but I sold both of them. I sold my first ever Martin to my aunt and now it’s in the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona.”

The vintage Martin saw its fair share of action, however. Tuttle explains that she was touring with it for a while, but felt like “I was damaging it because of all the travel and the wear and tear. You go to different climates, and those old guitars don’t have an easy way to adjust the action because they don’t have truss rods.”

Eventually, she “kind of needed the money,” so she sold it, and ever since she's been playing different guitars. So, it all came full circle by being set up with a custom, tour-proof Martin that you can spot her wielding at her shows.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just last month, Tuttle revealed her surprising guitar pick of choice, which has helped shape her distinct bluegrass-based sound.