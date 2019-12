Over the weekend, Metallica headlined Rock in Rio USA, a rock festival that took over the Las Vegas Strip.

Metallica's two-hour set was streamed around the world via Yahoo! Live, and you can check it out below (in case you happened to miss it).

"Is Vegas rocking today?" James Hetfield shouted to the thousands of fans gathered across the massive 40-acre venue. "Let's mess it all up with some Metallica noise."