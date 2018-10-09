Watch Nergal Perform a Guitar Playthrough of Behemoth's “Bartzabel”

Behemoth frontman Adam “Nergal” Darski recently filmed a guitar playthrough video, using his ESP LTD Nergal-6, for the band’s new song, “Bartzabel.” The clip was premiered by MusicRadar. “Bartzabel" appears on the Polish extreme metal act’s new album, I Loved You at Your Darkest.

Regarding I Loved You at Your Darkest, Nergal said: “[It’s] a more dynamic record. It's extreme and radical on one hand, but it's also more rock-oriented than any other Behemoth record."

He continued, "It's very religion-driven, maybe more than anything we've done before. But it's not just cheap goading. I believe this is some deeper metal language. It's art."