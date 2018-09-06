Trending

Behemoth Unveil Official Video for New Song, “Wolves ov Siberia”

The track hails from the Polish extreme metal band’s forthcoming album, ‘I Loved You at Your Darkest.’

Behemoth have unveiled the official video for "Wolves ov Siberia." The song is taken from the Polish extreme metal act’s forthcoming album, I Loved You at Your Darkest, due October 5 via Metal Blade.

"Wolves ov Siberia" is the second track to be released from I Loved You at Your Darkest, following “God = Dog” in August.

Regarding I Loved You at Your Darkest, Behemoth frontman Adam “Nergal” Darski said: “[It’s] a more dynamic record. It's extreme and radical on one hand, but it's also more rock-oriented than any other Behemoth record."

He continued, "It's very religion-driven, maybe more than anything we've done before. But it's not just cheap goading. I believe this is some deeper metal language. It's art."

I Loved You at Your Darkest track listing:

01. Solve

02. Wolves ov Siberia

03. God = Dog

04. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica

05. Bartzabel

06. If Crucifixion Was Not Enough...

07. Angelvs XIII

08. Sabbath Mater

09. Havohej Pantocrator

10. Rom 5:8

11. We Are The Next 1000 Years

12. Coagvla