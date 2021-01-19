AmpliTube has long been many guitarists' go-to effects and amp modeling platform, and now the company has unveiled the long-awaited AmpliTube 5.

The newest iteration of the software boasts huge leaps in gear, features and flexibility, starting with 129 new gear models, and extending to a redesigned cabinet section with new VIR technology and improved power amp/speaker cab interaction.

It’s a lot to take in, which is why we hooked up Pete Thorn with AmpliTube 5 to demonstrate the many features on offer.

“It was always really cool software,” Pete says at the top of the demo video, “but they’ve got some really cool new features – a plethora, a smorgasbord, a flotilla of amps, cabs effects and stuff – to pick from in this new version.”

Indeed, there’s a lot packed into AmpliTube 5, beginning with the 129 new gear additions, which include models of top-tier amps like the PRS Archon 50, Friedman Pink Taco PT-20 and Diezel VH4, as well as 19 rack units.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

Also on board is IK’s new Volumetric Impulse Response technology, which involved the company measuring 600 IRs per speaker of every cab model using robotic automation, resulting in a whopping 143,000 IRs. Guitarists can accurately adjust mic placement and capture the interactions between speakers, cabinet and floor using a new 3D grid interface, as well as import, load and tweak their own IRs.

There’s also a resizable interface with improved gear selection, drag-and-drop placement, and support for two- and three-amp rigs, as well as up to 57 simultaneous effects.

What’s more, in the accompanying video Pete also demonstrates how to use AmpliTube 5 as a “phrase trainer,” loading up Van Halen’s shred-tastic I’m the One and then looping and slowing down sections in order to show how to “learn those hard licks that you’ve never been able to get under your fingers.”

Overall, Pete says, AmpliTube 5 is a "really, really impressive collection of guitar, amps sims, cab sims, effects… everything under the sun.

“It’s kind of amazing what they’re doing," he continues. "You can make a full album using nothing but this plugin and it would sound really quite incredible.”

For more information, head to IK Multimedia.