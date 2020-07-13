Guitar World recently named GHS’s Boomers one of the best electric guitar strings you can buy today.

Now we’ve teamed up with up-and-coming guitarist Stephanie Bradley to put the company’s new Burnished Nickel Rockers strings through their paces.

In the accompanying video, Bradley uses a “fresh set of .010-.046, which is considered the light gauge,” she says. The strings are also available in extra light (.009-.042) or medium (.011-.050) gauges.

Bradley’s first impressions? “These strings sound great, they have a nice slick feel to them [and] the light polish on them makes it really easy to move around the fretboard.”

She then puts the Burnished Nickel Rockers to the test by shredding over a Van Halen jam track she produced using licks from the band’s classic “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love.”

You can check out the strings – and Stephanie – in action above.

For more on GHS and the Burnished Nickel Rockers, head to GHS Strings.

Follow Stephanie Bradley on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.