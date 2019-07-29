Watch Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes Star in the Latest Episode of Ernie Ball's 'Unearthed' Series

Today we bring you the latest episode of Unearthed, starring Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. You can watch it above.

A web series created by Ernie Ball, Unearthed highlights the incredible journeys of today’s most interesting songwriters. In this episode, Goldsmith talks about his background, influences and aspirations, guitar playing, and more.

"It’s really important to me to not approach songwriting the same," Goldsmith shares. "If you’re not open enough to it, what you’re really doing is just confining yourself to a more limited space of how to be creative."

To find out more, head over to ernieball.com.