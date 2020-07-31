Way Huge debuts the Green Rhino Overdrive MkV - a smaller, more versatile version of its flagship overdrive pedal

Way Huge has unveiled the Green Rhino Overdrive MkV, the most compact version to date of its flagship green overdrive pedal.

The new stompbox sports the same volume/tone/drive control set as its larger compatriots, only this time around there’s two smaller knobs for additional tonal fine tuning.

A “freq” knob located on the left hand side of the pedal’s face offers a frequency boost or cut at either 100Hz or 500Hz, accessible via an internal switch.

(Image credit: Dunlop Manufacturing)

On the right-hand side, meanwhile, is a “curve” knob that allows the user to soften the pedal’s “roar,” essentially rolling off the high-end.

The Green Rhino Overdrive MkV is available for $129.99. For more information or to purchase, head to Jim Dunlop.