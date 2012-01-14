Weekly Music Roundup: January 13, 2012

Welcome to our weekly new music roundup, a new feature we'll be doing here on GuitarWorld.com where we collect several new tracks that have debuted over the course of the past week -- whether we got around to posting about them or not -- all in one place so you can catch up over the weekend.
This week, the big news was, of course, a new track from Van Halen, "Tattoo," the first single off the band's long-awaited new album, A Different Kind of Truth. We also got a "new" Doors song, two new tracks from Animosity-era Corrosion of Conformity and a Neoliberal anthem from Anti-Flag.
Van Halen, "Tattoo"
The Doors, "She Smells So Nice"
Corrosion of Conformity, "The Doom" and "Time of Trials"
Napalm Death, "Leper Colony"
Lee Ranaldo, "Off the Wall"
Anti-Flag, "The Neoliberal Anthem"
The Shins, "Simple Song"
Wavves, "Hybrid Moments" (Misfits cover)
My Ticket Home, "Who Is 67?"
Primal Rock Rebellion, "I See Lights"
Nada Surf, "When I Was Young"
Mind Spider, "Wait For Us"
Aborted, "The Origin of Disease"
Beneath the Massacre, "Left Hand"
Terrorizer, "Subterfuge"
The War on Drugs, "Don't Fear the Ghost"
Rage, "Twenty One"