Weekly Music Roundup: January 13, 2012

Welcome to our weekly new music roundup, a new feature we'll be doing here on GuitarWorld.com where we collect several new tracks that have debuted over the course of the past week -- whether we got around to posting about them or not -- all in one place so you can catch up over the weekend.

This week, the big news was, of course, a new track from Van Halen, "Tattoo," the first single off the band's long-awaited new album, A Different Kind of Truth. We also got a "new" Doors song, two new tracks from Animosity-era Corrosion of Conformity and a Neoliberal anthem from Anti-Flag.

Van Halen, "Tattoo"

The Doors, "She Smells So Nice"

Corrosion of Conformity, "The Doom" and "Time of Trials"

Napalm Death, "Leper Colony"

Lee Ranaldo, "Off the Wall"

Anti-Flag, "The Neoliberal Anthem"

The Shins, "Simple Song"

Wavves, "Hybrid Moments" (Misfits cover)

My Ticket Home, "Who Is 67?"

Primal Rock Rebellion, "I See Lights"

Nada Surf, "When I Was Young"

Mind Spider, "Wait For Us"

Aborted, "The Origin of Disease"

Beneath the Massacre, "Left Hand"

Terrorizer, "Subterfuge"

The War on Drugs, "Don't Fear the Ghost"

Rage, "Twenty One"