What’s the greatest guitar solo of the 21st century?

By Paul Elliott
( Total Guitar )
published

Vote now for your favorite!

Hands of man playing electric guitar
(Image credit: Getty)

Coming soon from Total Guitar is The Solos Issue – in which you’ll find lessons and tips on soloing for every player, plus a celebration of the greatest solos of the 21st century.

So now we need your votes. Below you can pick your favorite from Total Guitar's shortlist of songs with awesome solos. And if we've missed your favourite, you can nominate it in the box marked ‘Other’.

The poll ends on Friday 12 June – and yes, you can vote for multiple solos. They’re listed below in alphabetical order by song title.

We promise to count every vote! And the results will be revealed in the July issue of Total Guitar (issue 372) – on sale on June 2.

Now it’s over to you. Get voting!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Paul Elliott