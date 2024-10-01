“Mike’s ’59 Les Paul was sitting on a stand. I thought, ‘What are the chances of this happening again?’ After the song, he turned around and goes, ‘What are you doing?’” When Les Dudek guested with Mike Bloomfield (without him knowing)

Caught up in the music and the moment, the veteran guitarist – who played on Allman Brothers Band's Ramblin' Man and Jessica – ran onto the stage while Bloomfield was at the keys, none the wiser

Though he's not a household name per se, guitarist Les Dudek has enough stories to fill a book.

He played on two Allman Brothers Band classics, Ramblin' Man and Jessica, recorded and toured with Cher (who he also dated for a time), and jammed with the supergroup that would become Journey just as they were forming. On top of all that, Dudek also once jammed onstage with Mike Bloomfield – though the latter hadn't actually invited him to do so.

