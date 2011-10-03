The Who Guitarist Pete Townshend to Address the State of the Music Industry in Inaugural John Peel Lecture

Beginning this year at Radio Festival, there will be an annual lecture on the state of the music industry given by a guest speaker. The series is to be named after esteemed British DJ, journalist and record producer John Peel.

The inaugural address in the John Peel lecture series is to be given by none other than Pete Townshend, who will be speaking at length about music and the modern age.

Of the lectures' namesake, Townshend had this to say: "John didn't just listen to music, he played it on air and let his audience decide. He was a listener first, and an activist second, and I am happy to have a chance to honour him and examine how his legacy might extend into the future."