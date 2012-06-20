The Who's Pete Townshend to Premiere 'Quadrophenia' Documentary at 500 Theaters on July 24

A new documentary, The Who: Quadrophenia -- Can You See The Real Me? The Story Behind The Album, will premiere as a one-night, in-theater event 8 p.m. (local time) July 24 in 500 theaters across the US.

The film, which starts off with a welcome message from Pete Townshend, revisits events surrounding and including the recording of the band's landmark double album, which was released in October 1973 -- including Keith Moon's onstage collapse during the tour’s first show.

In its original four-and-a-half star review, Rolling Stone described Quadrophenia as a superior tale with more-taut songwriting; it was grounded in [Pete] Townshend's memories of growing up angry, anguished and mod in the early Sixties, and produced with the panoramic tension of Who’s Next."

Tickets for the viewings will be available at presenting theater box offices and at FathomEvents.com. Click here for a complete list of theater locations.

Fans who attend the in-theater events can order the Quadrophenia: Director’s Cut box set with a free T-shirt at a limited-time price of $99.98. The box features four CDs including two discs of original Townshend demos, 5.1 audio DVD, a hardback book, 7-inch replica and more. The box set is available here.