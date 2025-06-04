From Paul McCartney’s Höfner to Dave Grohl’s Trini Lopez and Joan Jett’s Melody Maker – a 1:1 scale photography exhibition of famous guitars is heading to London
Masterminded by Australian photographer Kane Hibberd, Scale invites attendees to see some of the most famous guitars in the world up close and personal like never before
Multi-award-winning photographer Kane Hibberd will bring his intimate exploration of artists and their instruments of choice to London next week. Featuring over 100 life-size images of guitars steeped in history and import, his collection of photos, designed to feel like the subject is in the room with the viewer, will be displayed at Unlocked in Shoreditch.
All images are 1:1 scale, meaning shots of everything from Paul McCartney’s iconic Höfner bass to Dave Grohl’s Gibson Trini Lopez, Joan Jett’s embattled Melody Maker and Keith Urban’s Fender Broadcaster are all displayed in life size format, presenting them in exacting, like-for-like detail.
Hibberd wants attendees to witness the chips, dents and scratches on these guitars in painstaking detail – to get up close and personal with an instrument they’d otherwise never have the chance to see and inspect like this.
The Scale Exhibition also explores the stories behind the instruments, such as Nile Rogers’ time-beat Fender Stratocaster. He had accidentally left it on a New York Subway once with the guitarist “lost in the moment after a difficult phone call,” resulting in a race against the clock to get it back.
A psychedelic Rickenbacker that has forged a reputation as big the man who plays it, Tame Impala's trippy multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, and one of Ed Sheeran's acoustic guitars also feature.
Beyond that, you can see Jack White’s madcap and crazily customized Fender Triplecaster Tele, plus axes belonging to thrash metal god Kirk Hammett, and indie maestro Johnny Marr.
“It feels like a lot of photography is now created and consumed within a short amount of time,” says Hibberd. “I wanted to work on something that took years, rather than days or weeks, and keep it all offline.
“The people I’ve met, the stories I’ve heard, and the places I’ve wound up in have been an absolute odyssey and I’m so glad to be finally sharing it .”
Ready to reveal itself unto the world after 12 years of working away in secret, the Scale exhibition runs at Unlocked in Shoreditch from 12 June - 31 August.
Head to Scale Exhibition for more.
