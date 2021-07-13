Is Billy Gibbons’s new Wild Custom guitar the craziest signature model of the year so far?

Everybody, hold your horses. Wild Custom Guitars, in collaboration with ZZ Top icon Billy Gibbons, may have just released the wildest signature guitar of the year so far – The Billy F. Gibbons Special, which features a unique rotating pickup system.

Aside from the gloriously hot-rodded aesthetic design, modeled after a 1934 Ford Coupe dubbed the 'Whiskey Runner,' the eye-catching electric guitar comes equipped with the boutique brand’s newly designed Gyrock system.

Promising instant and seamless pickup changes thanks to a marvelously ingenious barrel-shaped pickup loading bay, the guitar allows users to effortlessly rotate the pin, granting immediate access to a number of different pickups.

Better yet, the design lets those lucky enough to wield the crazy six-string swap out the pickup barrel for any number of versatile options. An array of expansion packs are available, including a Wild Custom P-90, as well as Seymour Duncan's Lipstick Tube and Antiquity Strat Texas Hot pickups.

(Image credit: Wild Custom Guitars)

The Gyrock system sports two signature BFG pickups – the Seymour Duncan Pearly Gates and Seymour Duncan Red Devil – as well as an all-new custom-wound humbucker ominously dubbed The Grizzly.

No matter the pickup configuration, the control layout remains the same, meaning a solitary tone control lines up alongside a master volume knob.

Think the spec sheet has peaked already? Oh contraire, dear reader, for this plucky model is just getting started.

Build-wise, the guitar boasts an Eastern European alder body, which has been treated to a honeycomb chambered structure used for its resonant and sustaining sonic character.

A post shared by Wild Custom Guitars (@wildcustomguitars) A photo posted by on

This is paired with a three-ply Canadian maple neck – joined to the body via threaded bushings and mechanical bolts – as well as a Brazliain pau ferro fretboard, which features a 10”-16” compound radius and 22 Medium Jumbo frets.

Other more tame appointments include Mother of Pearl inlays, Schertler open-gear tuners and a bone nut.

What did the man himself have to say about his wild new signature? Well, quite simply: “WoooooooWeeeeee…!”

Couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

The Wild Custom Billy Gibbons signature guitar is available now for $9,999.

For more information, head over to Wild Custom Guitars.