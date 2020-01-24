Best signature guitars 2020: top artist-endorsed guitars from Brian May, Steve Vai, EVH and more

Shelling out for a premium high-spec signature electric guitar is a price worth paying for some. Sure, the figures we're talking about for some of the best signature guitars here are sometimes in the same ballpark as a decent second-hand car, but when you've got to get that sound, sometimes there's no other way.

And, even if emulating the sound of a particular guitarist isn’t crucial to you, being equipped with some of the most sought-after specs - chosen by some of the world's most accomplished performers - is never a bad thing. Let's take a look at some of the best signature guitars you can buy today.

Best signature guitars: buyer's advice

Buying a premium signature guitar not only means accessing some of the best hardware and tones available, but usually means stand-out features specific to the design and specification of the famous player. Combining aspects of highly specific, unique guitars with commonly available aftermarket components, from pickups to body, took off in the early '80s among famed players like Eddie Van Halen.

The era of the shredder also meant customizing a guitar to enable a new style in a way which hadn’t been seen since the most famous electric guitar designs had been conceived. Shredders and metal fans have been well served by signature guitars, though every genre has its famous player models.

The obvious reason why you would want a signature guitar is to sound as close to the player you love the most. Ability aside, if you own the same guitar as your idol - or as close as to it - then you’re going to sound as close to them as you realistically can, not forgetting amps, effects and technique. This is especially true where special features distinct to the signature guitar come in, be it Eric Clapton’s pickups or the wholly custom Brian May design.

As these guitars are at the expensive end of the budget - aside perhaps from vintage guitars - it also usually means quality. Paying top dollar means some of the best components and materials money can buy. Even if emulating the sound of a famous player isn’t your top priority, a signature model means a quality guitar which can be versatile across a range of styles. A signature guitar also carries the kudos and cool which not only you can appreciate, but others too in the resale market should you ever decide to part company.

The best signature guitars you can buy right now

1. Gretsch G6120T-BSSMK Brian Setzer Signature 59 Bigsby

Rock ‘n' Roll heaven and the trademark Gretsch sound

Price: $3,299.99 | Body: Laminated maple | Neck: Maple | Scale: 24.6” | Fingerboard: Ebony | Frets: 22 | Tuners: Gotoh Locking | Pickups: 2 x TV Jones Ray Butts Full-Fidelity

Awesome hollowbody

TV Jones pickups sound amazing

Vintage worn-in feel

Nothing

Styled on Brian’s ’59 hollowbody Nashville, the signature Gretsch G6120-BSSMK is a colossal guitar for all fans of rock n roll styles and archtops in general. The classic Gretsch sound is helped in no small part to the TV Jones Ray Butts pickups, said to have been developed specially by TV Jones but unbeknown by Brian, giving more bass and low-mid power.

It comes with a pinned Adjusto-Matic bridge and Bigsby vibrato, kept in tune with Gotoh locking machineheads. Homage to the original '59 design includes the wonderful smoke orange finish, plus the headstock style. Coupled with that unique Gretsch sound, the rolled fingerboard even gives that aged playing feel of a vintage model.

2. EVH Wolfgang USA Edward Van Halen Signature

Faithful recreation of latter-day Van Halen flagship

Price: $3,699.99 | Body: Basswood | Neck: Quartersawn Maple | Scale: 25.5” | Fingerboard: Ebony | Frets: 22 | Tuners: EVH Machine Heads | Pickups: Wolfgang AL3 Humbucker (neck), Wolfgang AL2 Humbucker (bridge)

Highly reliable build

Eddie’s tried and tested features

Top-end price

Notably introduced during his 2007/8 world tour, the EVH Wolfgang USA Edward Van Halen Signature faithfully recreates Eddie’s own designed axe. A basswood body is adorned by a pair of punching yet shrill Wolfgang AL2 and 3 humbuckers.

The neck is quartersawn maple, intended to be more robust for shredding technique. Its compound-radius fretboard flattens from 12" to 16" radius on high frets and enables faster note changes. Meanwhile, a Floyd Rose tremolo provides the tonal dives Eddie would enjoy – also with D-Tuna for instant drop D tuning.

The Van Halen Signature also comes with a kill switch for trademark stutter effect, plus low friction volume pots for rapid control.

3. Ernie Ball Music Man Hunter Hayes Signature Cutlass

Country classic, versatile enough to rock

Price: $2,499 | Neck: Select Roasted Figured Maple | Scale: 25.5” | Fingerboard: Roasted Figured Maple | Frets: 22 | Tuners: Schaller M6-IND Locking | Pickups: 3 x Music Man Custom Single Coil

Pickup blend and boost feature

Piezo-style acoustic sounds

None

Country man Hunter Hayes presents his own model in the Ernie Ball Music Man Hunter Hayes Signature Cutlass, somewhere between a Strat and a Tele in sound. The neck single coil pickup can be blended with the bridge pickup to give extra bite. Meanwhile the boost feature creates a mid-range driven, near humbucker sound.

Brass piezo saddles give an acoustic-style piezo tone, which can be blended in via the second volume control. Electronic features also include the Silent Circuit, for hum- and buzz-free playing. The neck features unusual roasted figured maple, with a hand-rubbed oil finish and matching wood for the fingerboard. Overall, great for country and versatile enough for heavier styles.

4. Brian May Guitars Brian May Signature

It will rock you – for under $850!

Price: $849.99 | Body: Semi-hollow mahogany | Neck: Mahogany | Scale: 24” | Fingerboard: Ebony | Frets: 24 | Tuners: Grover Locking | Pickups: Tri-Sonic

As close to the May sound as you’ll get

Good price

Nothing for the money

The Red Special was said to have been designed to recreate Brian’s childhood dream of creating an orchestral sound but without the budget to buy a Strat. What developed was a very distinct tone, always teamed up with the iconic Vox AC30 amp.

The Brian May Signature features the Tri-Sonic pickups, controlled by individual on/off phasing switches, along with a chambered mahogany body and ebony fingerboard. The result is the closest you’re going to get to Brian’s sound without having The Red Special yourself. And at under $850, it’s a lot of guitar for the money and one of the cheapest in this guide.

5. Ibanez LGB30 George Benson Signature

Benson’s more affordable jazz hand

Price: $1,099.99 | Body: Spruce top/Flamed Maple back and sides | Neck: 3-piece Artstar Mahogany/Maple | Scale: 24.75” | Fingerboard: Ebony | Frets: 20 | Pickups: 2 x Super 58 custom humbuckers

Melodic jazz tone

Easy playing

More affordable

Lacks the lustre of the LGB300

The Ibanez GGB30 is a look back towards George Benson's earlier playing days. Based on Gibson’s ES-175, it lends itself towards the neck pickup, though the bridge adds some versatility – you can even add some overdrive for a bit of extra warmth. Acoustically the LGB30 is extremely melodic.

Ibanez’s Super '58 Custom Pickups help you achieve George’s jazz tonality, though with more gain the LGB30 is equally at home with the blues. It’s also very easy playing with low action, straight from the box. Sure, you can spend an extra $2,000 on the LGB300 instead of the 30, but this signature provides great value.

6. Jackson Pro Series Signature Dave Davidson Warrior WR7

Spikey looks and a very sharp sound

Price: $1,299 | Body: Mahogany | Neck: Maple | Scale: 25.5" | Fingerboard: Ebony | Frets: 24 | Tuners: Jackson Sealed Die-Cast | Pickups: Two x Dimarzio Dave Davidson Signature Imperium humbuckers

Welcomes fast technical playing

Pin-sharp pickups

None

Now for something a bit spikey. The seven-string Jackson Pro Series Dave Davidson Warrior WR7 features the Revocation man's own spec’d DiMarzio Imperium pickups, which are extremely dynamic and clear. Coil tap controls give greater sound versatility should you wish to deviate from pure humbucking metal sounds.

The classic Floyd Rose bridge enables dives from height and it plays superbly, with the additional seventh string fitting in easily to the same neck style as the custom shop version. This also means the necks flattens out as you travel up the frets to help emulate Davidson’s technical playing style.

7. Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster

Slowhand’s personal touches to top of the range Strat

Price: $4,600 | Body: Alder | Neck: Maple | Scale: 25.5” | Fingerboard: Maple | Frets: 22 | Tuners: Fender/Gotoh vintage style tuners | Pickups: Vintage noiseless single-coil

Powerful midrange boosted pickups

Fast, comfortable neck profile

Too ‘normal’ for a signature style?

Not only the closest match to Slowhand’s guitar, but a supreme piece of equipment in its own right. The Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton Signature Strat, Eric’s most familiar guitar post-Cream, comes with an alder body, noiseless pickups and synchronized tremolo.

Apparently to have a feel more akin to his acoustics, the neck profile is a smoothed V, which Eric personally specified. The neck also carries a satin finish to enable quicker movement. The pickups are the other main area of change, where a midrange boost gives the single coils an almost humbucking sound. Fender’s TBX tone control also offers a wide band, from shimmering to bass driven.

8. Ibanez JEM77P Steve Vai Signature JEM Premium Series

Create your own gravity storm

Price: $1,599.99 | Body: American Basswood | Neck: 5-piece Maple/Walnut | Scale: 25.5" | Fingerboard: Maple | Frets: 24 | Tuners: Cosmo Black | Pickups: 2 x DiMarzio Gravity Storm, 1 x DiMarzio Evolution

Shred-enabled neck

Depth to the Gravity Storm ‘buckers

Reports of some rare issues with finish

With the monkey grip handle and the neck’s tree of life inlay, this guitar needs no introduction. The Ibanez JEM 77P goes much further though, firstly with two of Vai’s own designed humbuckers, the Gravity Storm by DiMarzio – plus an Evolution single coil in the middle position. The Gravity Storms maintain the humbucker depth, which really shines in the mids and treble.

The Edge Zero II bridge with Zero Point System is used by Vai for the speed of control and intonation stability. Whether fast tremolo or deep dives, it’s a tried and tested design used by the best. Of course the speed of Vai’s playing is aided by a wide, flat neck - the Jem Premium, topped with rosewood - and that tree of life certainly adds some panache.

9. Gibson Custom Johnny A. Signature

Distinct guitar design in its own right

Price: $6,999 | Body: Mahogany hollowbody | Neck: Mahogany | Scale: 25.5" | Fingerboard: Ebony | Frets: 22 | Tuners: Vintage Tulip | Pickups: '57 Classic Humbucker

True to Johnny A.

Versatile array of tone

Neither one or the other?

Striking as it looks, the Gibson Johnny A. Signature is a Rolls Royce among guitars. Originally released in 2003, it matches a hollow tone with a Les Paul scream.

Completely hollow in construction, Classic 57 humbucker thump is matched with the top end attack of an ebony fretboard, topped with an AVR1 bridge. It’s also got the distinctive headstock and angle of a '57 Les Paul. Overall it’s a unique design, one which seems like it could’ve come straight out of the late '50s, and we're fans of that.

10. Gretsch Guitars G6131-MY Malcolm Young Signature

For those about to rock...

Price: $2,699.99 | Body: Mahogany | Neck: Mahogany | Scale: 24.6" | Fingerboard: Ebony | Frets: 22 | Tuners: Schaller Die-cast | Pickups: TV Jones Power'Tron Humbucker

Faithful recreation

TV Jones Power’tron shine

Limited range of tonality

Starting with the most striking feature, what is going on with the pickups? Closely resembling Malcolm’s unwillingness to play by the rules, the G6131 MY has just a single TV Jones Power’Tron, a humbucker with shimmering treble with punchy bass. You only get the one pickup, plus a nice gap where two others should be.

The holes reveal a chambered mahogany body, made for resonance, while the body is also faux aged, adding to the striking look. Indeed, this recreation of Young’s ’63 Jet Firebird - ‘The Beast’ - is as faithful a signature you’ll find.

11. PRS Santana Signature Artist Package

The world’s best sustaining guitar?

Price: $5,200 | Body: Select mahogany with flamed maple top | Neck: Figured maple | Scale: 24.5” | Fingerboard: Gaboon ebony | Frets: 24 | Tuners: PRS Phase III Locking | Pickups: 2 x PRS Santana Humbucker

The most toneful sustain money can buy

Effortless playing

Impossible

With the flamed maple top on a mahogany body, elegant curves and gaboon ebony neck complete with bird inlays, the PRS Santana Signature Artist Package looks like a very expensive guitar, which it evidently is. You get what you pay for though, with an elite-level sound which is mellow, along with warm sustain that begins with a bite. The Santana touches include the signature humbuckers, while the wide, flat neck also makes for effortless playing, especially for those long note bends.

Does it justify $5,200? We think even a beginner would hear a clear difference between this axe and a PRS four grand cheaper. So, if you’re flush and a fan of Carlos or the most wonderful sustain, then yes, it does.

