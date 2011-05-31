Yes to Return in July with First Studio Album in 10 Years

Progressive rock legends Yes will release their first studio album in a decade, Fly From Here, on July 12 through Frontiers Records.

Their 20th studio album is the followup to 2001’s Magnification and marks the band’s return with producer Trevor Horn, who produced the band’s chart-topping album, 90125, in 1983 and sang for Yes on the Drama album in 1980.

Yes features Benoit David on vocals (his first studio recording with the band), Steve Howe on guitars/vocals, founder Chris Squire on bass/vocals, Geoff Downes on keyboards and Alan White on drums. Roger Dean, creator of some of Yes’ most memorable album covers, also returns with his signature graphic style for Fly From Here.

“At last we have some shape and dynamics within these tracks that are truer to the original idea of what a Yes recording is about,” Howe says.

“The new album represents the best of Yes from the '70s and the '80s with a current twist,” Squire adds.

"It's awesome working with Trevor Horn again. He pays a lot of attention to detail. It was a great pleasure in the studio to play some incredible music with some great players,” White says.

The first single, “We Can Fly,” (to be released digitally June 13) is borne from a piece of music that was written prior to the Fly writing sessions - an idea that has now grown into an overture and five subsequent movements that feature the unparalleled musicianship and virtuoso talents that are synonymous with Yes.

Fly From Here track listing:

1. Fly From Here - Overture

2. Fly From Here - pt I - We Can Fly

3. Fly From Here - pt II - Sad Night At The Airfield

4. Fly From Here - pt III - Madman At The Screens

5. Fly From Here - pt IV - Bumpy Ride

6. Fly From Here - pt V - We Can Fly

7. The Man You Always Wanted Me To Be

8. Life On A Film Set

9. Hour Of Need

10. Solitaire

11. Into The Storm

YES & Styx North American Tour 2011

July 4 Camden, NJ, Susquehanna Bank Center

July 5 Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

July 7 Canandaigua, NY, CMAC Performing Arts Center

July 8 Mashantucket, CT, Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 9 Gilford, NH, Meadowbrook U.S. Cellular Pavilion

July 11 Wantagh, NY, Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

July 12 Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 14 Alpharetta, GA, Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

July 15 Orange Beach, AL, Amphitheater at the Wharf

July 16 Nashville, TN, Woods Amphitheater at Fontanel

July 18 Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theatre

July 19 Noblesville, IN, Verizon Wireless Music Center

July 20 Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theater

July 22 Thackerville, OK, WinStar Casino

July 23 Oklahoma City, OK, Zoo Amphitheater

July 24 Maryland Heights, MO, Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

July 26 Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 28 Eagle, ID, Eagle River Pavilion

July 29 Redmond, WA, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

July 30 Goldendale, WA, Maryhill Winery

Aug. 2 Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

Aug. 3 Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre