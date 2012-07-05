Zakk Wylde Names New Son 'Sabbath'

All of us at Guitar World would like to wish riffmeister Zakk Wylde a hearty congratulations on welcoming his fourth child yesterday, July 4.

The Independence Day baby has been named Sabbath Page Wielandt Wylde, which quite possibly packs more rock and roll into a name than many thought humanly possible.

Wylde has said in recent interviews that a new Black Label Society record will likely not surface until 2014, citing family duties as the main reason.

"I gotta be honest with you, I love working," Zakk said of having "no free time" in a recent interview. "My kids, the two oldest are in college, the little guy is nine and Barbaranne is 6½ months pregnant right now. My friends are like, 'You must be excited you're having another baby.' 'Yeah, we just extended the tour another 20 years.'"