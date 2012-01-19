Zakk Wylde Talks About His Upcoming Rock and Roll Roast

As many of you know, Zakk Wylde is the victim ... er, guest of honor at Guitar World's very first Rock and Roll Roast tonight (Thursday) in Anaheim, California. Zakk will endure tongue-lashing from Ozzy Osbourne, Jim Florentine, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Brian Posehn, Corey Taylor, Chris Jericho, Jim Breuer and more, all at the hands of roastmaster Sharon Osbourne.

But how does Zakk Wylde feel about all this? Artist Direct recently caught up with the man himself to find out what he expects from tomorrow night. A couple of excerpts follow.

On being approached about the roast: "I'm good buddies with all of the guys over at Guitar World, and I remember talking to Brad Tolinski [editor-in-chief] about it. I mentioned I wanted to do a 'Black Label Roast.' I was watching the Dean Martin Roasts one day, and I thought, 'I ought to start doing these 'Black Label Roasts' where we take the piss out of all of our friends.' Dean Martin would have everybody on that thing, and they'd be getting destroyed [Laughs]. With cast of characters I know, I figured it'd be hysterical. Everybody knows everyone else too in rock. Brad came back to me and said they're going to do these Guitar World Rock & Roll Roasts, considering you were talking about doing those 'Black Label Roasts' and it was your idea, you're the first one we're going to destroy! I said, 'Awesome, sounds good!' That's how that came about. The more brutal it is, the funnier it is, dude."

On what dirt the roasters have on him: "Obviously with Mom [Sharon Osbourne], Mrs. O doing the roasting, it's going to be hysterical. Then you've got Stone Cold, Father Jericho, who will be awesome. Father Shatner is coming down for this as well. I can only imagine how ridiculously stupid this thing is going to be. That's what we want, man. Corey Taylor's awesome, and he'll come up with some ridiculously goofy ass shit to say."

You can read more here.