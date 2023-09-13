Gretsch G5420T-140 Electromatic review – personality, attitude and tones to match those dazzling looks

This – unbelievably – retails for less than $1,000.

If you want a glamtastic axe for rockin’ club shows that can also pair well with a tux for wedding gigs, the Gretsch G5420T Electromatic 140th Anniversary model looks the part while delivering tones and playability that are as impressive as its appearance.

You can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing guitar products so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

With Gretsch’s introduction of its new 140th Anniversary Electromatic models, the gap between an affordable sub-$1,000 electric guitar and a professional-grade model costing $3,000 and up just got a lot narrower.

In addition to being some of the coolest and most luxurious deluxe-looking guitars in their price range, the Gretsch 140th Anniversary Electromatic models deliver playability, craftsmanship and tantalizing tones that come pretty damn close to their more expensive counterparts with the main differences coming down to finer details of the tone woods, pickups and hardware. We looked at the (deep breath) G5420T-140 Electromatic 140th Double Platinum Hollowbody with Bigsby model.

Features

With its hollow body measuring 16 inches across the lower bout and 2.75 inches deep, large f-holes, trestle block bracing and laminated maple top, back and sides, the G5420T shares some DNA with the beloved Gretsch 6120 and Double Anniversary models.

The maple neck’s attributes include a laurel fingerboard with pearloid hump block position inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, an uber-comfortable 24.6-inch scale length, 1.6875-inch nut width, 12-inch radius and Classic “C” shape profile.

(Image credit: Future / Olly Curtis)

Multi-layer binding, the two-tone Pearl Platinum (top, headstock) over Stone Platinum (back, sides, neck) finish, 140th anniversary headstock badge, pearloid pickup face insets, Stone Platinum pickguard and pickup bezels, and sparkling, luminescent blue front headstock logo and rear headstock dual ring/diamond inlays – both made of abalone – give the guitar elegant, classy visual appeal.

Electronics include a pair of FT-5E Filter’Tron humbuckers, master volume and tone controls plus individual volume controls for the bridge and neck pickups and a three-position pickup selector toggle. The hardware is chrome-plated and includes a Bigsby B70 vibrato, vintage-style open-back tuners, Adjusto-Matic bridge and G-arrow knobs.

(Image credit: Future / Olly Curtis)

Performance

Gretsch’s recent Electromatic models often outperform most guitars in their price range, and the G5420T is no exception. Unplugged, the guitar delivers responsive resonant tone that only gets better when it is plugged in.

The FT-5E Filter’Trons have the distinctive twang, honk and snarl that defines “that great Gretsch sound” with a characteristic midrange that delivers tons of personality and attitude whether played crystal clean or with generous amounts of gritty overdrive.

The neck’s overall feel is smooth and luxurious with comfortably rounded edges along the fretboard, and the shorter 24.6-inch Gretsch scale is super-comfortable as well.

Whereas many vintage Gretsch models can feel a bit delicate or fragile, the G5420T is solidly built to provide sturdy reliability onstage even during the most raucous performances.

Specs