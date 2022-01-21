Pigtronix Constellator Modulated Analog Delay review

The Constellator is an analogue delay pedal with two MN3005 BBD chips (modern versions of those found in some vintage pedals) allowing up to 600ms of delay time, and it has the standard triumverate of Time, Mix and Repeats knobs but also a control for adding modulation.

Two modulation choices are toggled by the Feel button, which adjusts parameters simultaneously for a different flavour – basically chorus or vibrato. Between the two, there’s plenty to explore whether it’s subliminal shading, tape echo-style wobble on the repeats or full-on rich modulated delay.

Those repeats are everything you’d expect of an analogue delay, melting off and degrading into the distance and going into self-oscillation if desired. From metallic ambience through vintage slapback to Edge-style rhythmic repeats and longer spacey echoes, there’s plenty here.

For more on Pigtronix's compact, space-themed pedals, see our review of the Moon Pool Tremvelope Phaser.

