I've been playing guitar for 24 years, and this care package is what every new guitarist needs for 2026

As a guitarist I've had more than my fair share of disappointing gifts over the years. I appreciate that while well intentioned, many of the gifts I've received are as a result of people not really understanding what a guitarist really needs.

A few years ago however, I received something from a friend which completely blew me away. A guitarist himself, he'd put together a care package that consisted of essentials, none of which individually cost more than $10, but overall combined to make one of the most well-thought out and genuinely useful gifts I've ever received.

It made me realise that you don't need to spend loads on a new electric guitar or potentially waste your money buying a guitar pedal that's not to their tastes. By sticking to the simple things, you can put together an effective present that will tick all of the boxes for the guitarist in your life.

Below, you'll find all the same things my friend put into my care package for me, which will work for any guitarist no matter what their playing style or level.

Matt McCracken Junior Deals Writer, Guitar World A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the UK in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at. When he's not holed up in his home studio recording new songs or tweaking pedal settings, you’ll find him making a racket with Northern noise punks Never Better.