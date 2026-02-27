“We’re raising the bar on what we believe a rhythm game can be”: Guitar Hero producers have announced a new game – and it’s got the backing of Gibson

Stage Tour has been tipped as the spiritual successor to Guitar Hero

Stager Tour Video Game
Stage Tour, the de facto spiritual successor to the Guitar Hero video game, is coming – and it’s got the backing of Gibson.

The game is being developed by a cluster of creators from Guitar Hero’s RedOctane – now operating under RedOctane Games, founded last summer. It is set to reprise its rhythmic-focussed gameplay, while promising “modern twists” to the all-time classic.

The partnership with Gibson, like Fortnite’s Fender collab, means that Gibson electric guitars will be included in the game as unlockable items as part of a swathe of personalization options.

“With new instruments and deep charting systems, we’re raising the bar on what we believe a rhythm game can be, while also catering to those wishing to simply enjoy a casual experience and have a good time,” says RedOctane Games.

Closed alpha testing for the game is expected to kickstart in the summer, and there’s an “experienced group of community fans from the rhythm gaming community” on board to provide feedback and help finesse the game.

There isn’t on any word on the song licensing, but if it is anything like its predecessors, it’s set to be chock full of universally admired guitar anthems.

The game is expected to be available on a range of platforms, including PC.

Speaking to Guitar World last month, Stray Kids guitarist Garrett Jones spoke about the video game's impact on his playing journey, and neo-soul singer-songwriter Steve Lacy credits the game for helping him fall in love with the instrument.

