“We’re raising the bar on what we believe a rhythm game can be”: Guitar Hero producers have announced a new game – and it’s got the backing of Gibson

Stage Tour, the de facto spiritual successor to the Guitar Hero video game, is coming – and it’s got the backing of Gibson.

The game is being developed by a cluster of creators from Guitar Hero’s RedOctane – now operating under RedOctane Games, founded last summer. It is set to reprise its rhythmic-focussed gameplay, while promising “modern twists” to the all-time classic.

Guitar Hero, first launched across gaming platforms in 2005, was a cultural revelation. Arriving with a guitar-like controller and soundtrack packed with iconic guitar moments, it inspired many to learn how to play a proper guitar and helped break bands like DragonForce in the process.

The partnership with Gibson, like Fortnite’s Fender collab, means that Gibson electric guitars will be included in the game as unlockable items as part of a swathe of personalization options.

That includes players building their band from a range of characters “to create a lineup that feels uniquely yours.” My pick is the vampiric George Harrison avatar, which can be spotted in the game reveal, wielding a blue Gibson Les Paul.

The controller itself has also had a glow-up. It might look like a Cherry Red Fender Strat, but it's actually a Kramer, a brand owned by Gibson. The controller comes complete with colored buttons on the fretboard and a whammy bar, like the classic controllers of the past.

“With new instruments and deep charting systems, we’re raising the bar on what we believe a rhythm game can be, while also catering to those wishing to simply enjoy a casual experience and have a good time,” says RedOctane Games.

Closed alpha testing for the game is expected to kickstart in the summer, and there’s an “experienced group of community fans from the rhythm gaming community” on board to provide feedback and help finesse the game.

There isn’t on any word on the song licensing, but if it is anything like its predecessors, it’s set to be chock full of universally admired guitar anthems.

STAGE TOUR • Official Game Reveal - YouTube Watch On

The game is expected to be available on a range of platforms, including PC.

Speaking to Guitar World last month, Stray Kids guitarist Garrett Jones spoke about the video game's impact on his playing journey, and neo-soul singer-songwriter Steve Lacy credits the game for helping him fall in love with the instrument.