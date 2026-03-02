“He is truly one of the best players in the new generation”: Matteo Mancuso names the emerging virtuoso that you need to know about

In recent years, Matteo Mancuso has deservedly been heralded as one of the greatest players of his generation. Now, he's named a fellow young virtuoso who he believes deserves more recognition.

Mancuso, who is set to release his second studio album, Route 96, next month, has famous fans in Steve Vai, Tosin Abasi, and Al Di Meola. He’s also shared the stage with Joe Bonamassa and more than held his own, all while shredding without a guitar pick.

But, speaking to Guitar Player ahead of Route 96’s release, he’s turned the spotlight away from himself and towards a player he’s willing to put the ‘guitarist of a generation’ tag upon.

That player is Daniele Gottardo. The modern electric maestro recently shredded his Charvel Super Strat during Jeff Beck tribute shows, which also involved Joe Satriani and Steve Vai band members, and former Jefferson Starship players.

He’s also earned the mantle of being Steve Vai’s new favorite guitar player.

“He is truly one of the best players in the new generation,” Mancuso purrs. “And I’m not just saying that because he’s Italian. Daniele is a complete player. He can literally play everything.

“I remember when Daniele’s videos came out. Everyone was mind-blown by his tapping technique, his taste, and his tone.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Indeed, the guitarist, who is fast approaching 40,000 Instagram followers, isn’t short of praise, with Vai also waxing lyrical over his talents.

“He has an elegant touch, stunning intonation, and innovative style,” Vai once said of him. “He honors the melody.”

A post shared by Daniele Gottardo (@danielegottardo) A photo posted by on

Gottardo has released four solo albums since 2010, with his latest, INKBlot, arriving in 2022. He’s pretty prolific on YouTube, too, and he executes complex two-handed tapping parts with a frightening ease.

A quick look across his socials shows that he's got Gretchen Menn and Jordan Rudess under his spell too, and he's part of Hedras’ Apex Breed trio of virtuosos. His future is bright.

Meanwhile, Jason Becker has prophesied an equally blinding future for Mancuso, having won the guitar hero's heart during a visit to his home last summer.