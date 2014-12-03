Requiem's Acoustic "Sticks and Stones and Her Lovely Bones" — Video Premiere

Here’s a super cool acoustic version of Requiem performing their new song “Sticks and Stones and Her Lovely Bones.”

I love it! Strip away the ten ton blast and this cool vibe still remains. As a matter of fact, it almost has an Elvis Costello-esque vibe.

Of course, it still maintains its driving sense of urgency!

Guitarist Ryan Heggum shares, "It felt funny, yet natural to play that song acoustically. A large portion of the song was actually written on the acoustic guitar. It was later dissected and translated to the electric form you hear on the album.”

Guitarist and vocalist Jacklyn Paulette adds, "This song was definitely interesting to play on acoustic guitars, but I think playing it acoustically really brought out the guitar melodies that tend to get a little buried when everything is in full blast."

Watch it here:

REQUIEM’s brand new album, The Unexplainable Truth, is out now via Cleopatra Records (E1)! The Unexplainable Truth combines dark melodies and soaring orchestras with vicious metal guitars and bass.

REQUIEM features vocalist Steve Juliano of former Epitaph Records powerhouse band I Am Ghost, Schecter Guitars-sponsored guitarist/vocalist Jacklyn Paulette, and Pearl / TRX-sponsored drummer Rick Siegfried.

Recorded by the band themselves in Santa Cruz, CA at Sonic Shark Studios, the album was also mixed by JD Keiser at Laughing Lion Productions, and mastered by Nakasaki Sound. You can purchase it right now at http://geni.us/Requiem.

Upcoming REQUIEM dates:

12/5 - Bakersfield, CA @ Jerrys Pizza

12/6 - Hollywood, CA @ Bar Sinister

12/12 - San Jose, CA @ Rock Bar Theater

Find out more at http://www.requiemofficial.com