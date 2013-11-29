Video Exclusive: Lee DeWyze Performs Live at the Acoustic Nation Studio

While stopping by the Acoustic Nation studio to teach us his hit single “Fight,” singer/songwriter and gutiarist Lee DeWyze delivered a couple exclusive performances as well.

Below, watch DeWyze perform acoustic renditions of the tracks "Fight," “Frames” and “Don’t Be Afraid,” all of which are featured on his latest full length album, Frames. As the winner of the 9th season of American Idol, DeWyze may be best known for his voice, but here we’re reminded of his ability to pen a well-crafted song––and deliver it flawlessly, too.

"Fight"

"Frames"

"Don't Be Afraid"

