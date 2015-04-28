Eight Acoustic Blues Masters — Video

Feeling a little down and out?

There’s no better soundtrack for your mood than the blues.

Here we rounded up an inspiring assembly of guitar masters really laying it down on acoustic guitar.

From current blues wizards to classic masters, check out these vids of Buddy Guy, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix, Tommy Emmanuel and more.

And then pick up your own acoustic and dig on in!

Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Lost Acoustic Blues

The original source for this recording is from a radio and TV interview in France.

Jimi Hendrix 12-String Blues

Here’s Jimi Hendrix with his 12 string acoustic guitar.

Rory Block "Crossroad Blues"

The country blues guitar legend Rory Block performs her take on Robert Johnson's "Crossroad Blues." Eric Clapton Acoustic Blues JamEric Clapton live in San Antonio Texas, acoustic blues jam.Tommy Emmanuel 12-Bar Blues in EThis performance took place in Copper Mountain, CO in 2006. Pretty sick!Buddy Guy Acoustic Blues SetBuddy Guy doing an acoustic set featuring "Strange Brew," "What'd I Say," and "Ain't That Peculiar" at BB King Blues Club in New York City, November 14, 2011.Muddy Waters “I Can’t Be Satisfied” Acoustic BluesCheck out this archival recording by the "father of modern Chicago blues."Terry RobbAnd just for fun, Portland-based Terry Robb shares some acoustic blues at it's finest! He’s a 16 time winner of the Cascade Blues Association "Muddy Award: Acoustic Guitarist of the Year.” Learn more at www.TerryRobb.com