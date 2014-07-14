Aaron Lewis Joins Brantley Gilbert for Second Leg of the Let it Ride Tour

Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Aaron Lewis is joining Brantley Gilbert on the second leg of the Let It Ride Tour.

Earlier this week, Brantley Gilbert and his sidekick Sylo revealed dates and opening acts for the second leg of his LET IT RIDE TOUR through a special video.

The announcement also included footage from the first part of the tour, showing fired-up performances from the multiple sold-out shows last spring.

This round is set to kick off on September 19 in Austin, TX.

Aaron Lewis as direct support 9/19 through 10/25 and Tyler Farr as direct support 10/30 through 12/6. Chase Bryant will be opening all dates. For tickets and more info on the Let It Ride Tour, visit: brantleygilbert.com. For more info on Aaron Lewis, visit: aaronlewismusic.com.

“I'm very excited to be hitting the road with Brantley Gilbert on the Let It Ride Tour in September,” said Lewis. “This is gonna be a good one!!”

Watch Gilbert’s special video right here:

LET IT RIDE TOUR dates with special guests Aaron Lewis & Chase Bryant:

09/19 – Austin, TX (Cedar Park Center)

09/20 – Tulsa, OK (BOK Center)

09/26 – State College, PA (Bryce Jordan Center)

09/27 – Worcester, MA (DCU Center)

09/28 – Bangor, ME (Cross Insurance Center)

10/09 – Cincinnati, OH (US Bank Arena)

10/10 – Southaven, MS (Landers Center)

10/11 – Jackson, MS (MS Coliseum)

10/16 – Madison, WI (Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center)

10/17 – St. Louis, MO (Chifetz Arena)

10/18 – Moline, IL (iWireless Center)

10/23 – Des Moines, IA (Wells Fargo Arena)

10/24 – Cape Girardeau, MO (Show Me Center)

10/25 – Kansas City, MO (Sprint Center)